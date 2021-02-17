Antigen testing being offered Friday, Tuesday to those experiencing homelessness

After a recent outbreak of COVID-19 among the area's unsheltered population, local entities are offering antigen testing for those experiencing homelessness.

At 8 a.m. Friday and Tuesday, the La Crosse Fire Department, in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department and the Salvation Army, will provide free testing at the Salvation Army, 223 N. Eighth St., in an effort to held curb spread.

Last week, the La Crosse County executive committee voted unanimously to re-open the Econo Lodge to individuals experiencing homelessness who are either positive for the coronavirus or require quarantine due to exposure. The county had previously used funding to rent out the facility for the same purpose, but in November began utilizing Gundersen Hotel and Suites through a hotel voucher program.

However, the hotel reached capacity late fall following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Catholic Charities Warming Center. The county is now renting 55 rooms in the Econo Lodge for use by those who are currently in isolation or have potentially been exposed to the virus, including those formerly being housed at the Gundersen Hotel and Suites or Warming Center, which will be closed through April 15, when the current Econo Lodge rental agreement.