Antoiwana Williams to receive Leadership Award during MLK celebration in La Crosse

For three decades Antoiwana Williams has devoted her life to social justice and working on behalf of others while mentoring students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

An indispensable part of her work is a focus on mental health.

“I tell students it’s important for them to take care of themselves,” she said.

Her activism and compassion will be recognized by the community Monday, Jan. 17, when she will be given the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award during the La Crosse-area Martin Luther King Community Celebration at Viterbo University.

The award was established in 2009 to honor a person who has demonstrated leadership and commitment to enhancing diversity and working for justice in the local community.

Williams has served as UW-La Crosse’s director of Multicultural Student Services since 2010. A native of Milwaukee, Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UW-La Crosse and remained on campus to earn a master’s degree in college student personnel. Since 2000, she has worked several jobs in Multicultural Students Services in La Crosse before being named director.

Williams said her life reached a crossroads when she heard someone direct a racial slur at her during graduation at UW-La Crosse.

“For the most part, the people in this community are kind, caring and compassionate individuals,” she said. “There is a small minority that spews hate. I needed to make a decision whether to leave or stay in the community and make a commitment to make things better.”

Williams said her mission at UW-La Crosse is to provide “a voice for people who aren’t allowed to be at the table or have their voices heard.”

“I like to spend my time and energy with young people and be a mentor, a guide and a coach for the people who will shape our future,” she said.

Williams mentors students of all backgrounds.

“I serve students regardless of identity,” she said. “The most important thing in this work is to listen and give students the tools to go out and make effective change.”

One of those tools is maintaining their mental health. Williams has experienced her own challenges after a breast cancer diagnosis two years ago followed by her mother’s diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. While she described her own cancer prognosis as encouraging (“I’m doing OK,” she said), she is acting as a caregiver for her mother.

“It has changed my outlook on life,” Williams said. “Before it was go, go, go, but now it’s taking care of yourself and taking care of your loved ones.”

She shares that outlook with her students.

“I would hope they would take a moment to pause,” Williams said. “I hope students can see that ‘no’ is an option.”

The Monday program at Viterbo will also present Devonyea Brunn with the 2022 Lynda Blackmon High School Leadership Award, which recognizes a ninth or 10th grade student who has shown commitment to building community, enhancing diversity and working for justice.

Brunn has devoted many hours to the Enduring Families Project and Amplifying Black Voices documentary. The Enduring Families Project profiles Black residents of La Crosse in the 1800s, and Brunn said they’re an important part of the area’s history.

“It’s pretty important because you can about learn the culture and all the stuff that happens in La Crosse,” she said.

“The message I want to send out is inclusivity,” she said. “I like to talk to lots of people and include a lot of people in my friends’ group.”

The 2022 Beloved Community Recognition Award goes to Hope Restores with co-founders and co-directors Tashyra Jackson and Shamawyah Curtis to accept the recognition plaque. Hope Restores Corporation is a non-profit 501©(3) organization aimed at empowering the African American community through education, preservation and advocacy.

Hope Restores is located at 231 Copeland Ave., La Crosse. For more information visit Hoperestoreswi.org.

Thomas Harris will also be recognized for his longtime outstanding service on the La Crosse Community Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration committee.

Dr. Sylvia Hood Washington, a highly accomplished environmental epidemiologist, clinician, and historian with over 30 years of research experience addressing the impact of industrial pollution on human health, will present the keynote address at Monday’s event at 7 p.m. in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Dr. Washington is the author of “Packing Them In: An Archaeology of Environmental Racism in Chicago, 1865–1954” and “Echoes from the Poisoned Well: Global Memories of Environmental Injustice.”

She is also the creator and editor-in-chief of the first international environmental health disparities journal, Environmental Justice, and regularly serves as a consultant to environmental law firms and grass roots community groups about the history of industrial operations, transportation systems, and municipal planning’s impact on human health and environmental health disparities.

The live keynote address will be presented virtually as Dr. Washington will not be personally in attendance. All other parts of the program, including the award presentations and musical performances, will be done in person.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is organized by the La Crosse Community Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, co-sponsored by a wide variety of community organizations, and hosted by Viterbo University. Williams’ appearance is co-sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. The event is held each year to honor the legacy of Dr. King, an American civil rights hero and icon.

For more information on this community-wide celebration, visit www.viterbo.edu/MLK.

