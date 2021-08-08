Apollo Music Festival returns to Houston

The 2021 classical chamber music festival returns to Houston, Minn., for nine days at the end of August.

Led by Houston native and Twin Cities resident Garret Ross, world-class musicians from across the country will take part in concerts in Houston and Rochester, Minn. All events are free of charge.

The 2021 Apollo Music Festival will feature the chamber music of well-known composers (Mozart, Chopin, Schumann, among others) as well as masterpieces from lesser-known composers (Caroline Shaw, Rebecca Clarke, William Grant Still).

Apollo Music Festival had its beginning in 2012 with a debut concert in Houston featuring pianist Garret Ross and cellist Ruth Marshall, known as Artu Duo. After a full house crowded into the Historic Houston Mercantile (formerly known as the Skifton Building), Apollo’s programming has been expanding ever since.

In addition to four mainstage concerts at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston, the 2021 festival will host a concert in Rochester at Christ United Methodist Church.

2021 Apollo Music Festival schedule: