Applefest just around the corner in La Crescent

In honor of Father's Day, the La Crescent Applefest royalty led their dads take center stage on the float for the Steamboat Days Grande Parade.
John Casper Jr., Winona Daily News
Photos: 2018 Applefest in La Crescent
King Apple Parade
Sporting brand new uniforms, the La Crescent High School marching band performs in the King Apple Parade on Sunday afternoon.
Contributed photo
5K Run to the Edge
Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the unusually warm temperatures Saturday morning for the Applefest Scenic 5K Run to the Edge.
Contributed photo
The Busta Band
The Busta Band from Spring Grove entertain a crowd with some polka favorites Saturday afternoon in the King Apple Tent.
Contributed photo
Kiddie parade
The meaning of "homegrown," this year's kiddie parade theme, took many forms on Saturday morning, including these two youngsters who represented the fire department and its homegrown heroes.
Contributed photo
Little Miss and Little King
Rosalie Plzak and Oliver Wert were named the Little Miss and Little King on Thursday night in the King Apple Tent. That earned them attendance at coronation Saturday night and a spot on the Applefest float Sunday.
Contributed photo
Woman of the Year
Cathy Beardmore was named the 2018 Woman of the Year during coronation Saturday night.
Contributed photo
Man of the Year
Frank Van Lin was named the 2018 Man of the Year during coronation Saturday night.
Contributed photo
King Apple Parade
The new Miss La Crescent and her court got their first taste of the Applefest float on Sunday afternoon in the King Apple Parade. The court includes Miss La Crescent Kori Baer, first princess Paige Pasvogel, second princess Kaylee Pogodzinski and third princess Harley Furlong.
Contributed photo
Peddle tractor pull
Eight-year-old Tatum Vix pumps her legs during the kiddie peddle tractor pull on Saturday afternoon. Absent for a few years, the peddle pull made a return to Applefest this year.
Contributed photo
The 73rd Annual Apple Festival in La Crescent will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 20.
Events such as the Medallion Hunt and the Golf Scramble happen the week before. Beginning on Sept. 16 the carnival rides and the entertainment tent open.
Saturday events include the Arts and Crafts Fair, the 25th Run to the Edge 5K, Chalkfest, Flea Market, Orchard Tours, and Cornhole Tournament. Also occurring on Saturday is the Kiddie Parade and Big Wheel Races.
Coronation isa Saturday evening at the high school auditorium, as well as the announcements of Man and Woman of the Year.
The Lions Club will be flipping pancakes Sunday morning at the high school and the Flea Market opens up again at 10 a.m. The King Apple Parade will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
New this year is the Apple History Trivia on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sports Hub. Share your knowledge of apples and La Crescent.
For more detailed information and all Applefest activities, visit
Applefestusa.com or the Applefest Facebook page.
Photos: 2018 Applefest in La Crescent
King Apple Parade
Sporting brand new uniforms, the La Crescent High School marching band performs in the King Apple Parade on Sunday afternoon.
Contributed photo
5K Run to the Edge
Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the unusually warm temperatures Saturday morning for the Applefest Scenic 5K Run to the Edge.
Contributed photo
The Busta Band
The Busta Band from Spring Grove entertain a crowd with some polka favorites Saturday afternoon in the King Apple Tent.
Contributed photo
Kiddie parade
The meaning of "homegrown," this year's kiddie parade theme, took many forms on Saturday morning, including these two youngsters who represented the fire department and its homegrown heroes.
Contributed photo
Little Miss and Little King
Rosalie Plzak and Oliver Wert were named the Little Miss and Little King on Thursday night in the King Apple Tent. That earned them attendance at coronation Saturday night and a spot on the Applefest float Sunday.
Contributed photo
Woman of the Year
Cathy Beardmore was named the 2018 Woman of the Year during coronation Saturday night.
Contributed photo
Man of the Year
Frank Van Lin was named the 2018 Man of the Year during coronation Saturday night.
Contributed photo
King Apple Parade
The new Miss La Crescent and her court got their first taste of the Applefest float on Sunday afternoon in the King Apple Parade. The court includes Miss La Crescent Kori Baer, first princess Paige Pasvogel, second princess Kaylee Pogodzinski and third princess Harley Furlong.
Contributed photo
Peddle tractor pull
Eight-year-old Tatum Vix pumps her legs during the kiddie peddle tractor pull on Saturday afternoon. Absent for a few years, the peddle pull made a return to Applefest this year.
Contributed photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.