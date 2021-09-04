Applefest just around the corner in La Crescent

The 73rd Annual Apple Festival in La Crescent will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 20.

Events such as the Medallion Hunt and the Golf Scramble happen the week before. Beginning on Sept. 16 the carnival rides and the entertainment tent open.

Saturday events include the Arts and Crafts Fair, the 25th Run to the Edge 5K, Chalkfest, Flea Market, Orchard Tours, and Cornhole Tournament. Also occurring on Saturday is the Kiddie Parade and Big Wheel Races.

Coronation isa Saturday evening at the high school auditorium, as well as the announcements of Man and Woman of the Year.

The Lions Club will be flipping pancakes Sunday morning at the high school and the Flea Market opens up again at 10 a.m. The King Apple Parade will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

New this year is the Apple History Trivia on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sports Hub. Share your knowledge of apples and La Crescent.

For more detailed information and all Applefest activities, visit Applefestusa.com or the Applefest Facebook page.

