Appleseed Community Theatre to present adventure of Rainbow Fish

Take a journey with Appleseed Community Theatre into the ocean reefs and enjoy the musical under the sea adventure of Rainbow Fish and his friends on Feb. 5 and 6 at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center.

The tale evolves when Rainbow Fish refuses to share and finds himself all alone away from the safety of the reef. Wise creatures of the sea help him realize that friendship is the most beautiful thing in the sea.

Come see all the fabulous fishes played by: Sherry Picha, Kelly Galván, Allison Langer, Michala Taggart, Katelyn Klieve, Jonathan Lamb, Cole Jacobson, Andrew Palm and Krysta Chroninger.

Performances are 2 p.m. both days at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center, and tickets are available at the Community Education Office in La Crescent, online at www.brownpapertickets.com/events/5331026, or at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are $5 for children (ages 3-17) and $10 for adults.

Free Rainbow Fish book to each family while supplies last. Face masks are required and seating will be socially distanced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0