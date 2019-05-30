Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he is seeking applicants for appointment as coroner in Jackson County.
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood, which will take effect June 30. The new coroner will complete a term through Jan. 2, 2023.
The application can be found on Governor Evers’ website: www.evers.wi.gov. If the online application is not functioning, send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
Applicants should outline the professional and academic experiences that qualify them to be a coroner and describe their civic activities and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Potential applicants with questions about the appointments process may contact Cassi Fenili, director of gubernatorial appointments, at (608) 267-3675.
