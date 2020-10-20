Applications being accepted for Altra Foundation Financial Education Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Altra Foundation Financial Education Scholarship, available in amounts up to $10,000 for high schoolers in grades 9 through 12.

The Altra Foundation provides financial literacy education, including developing financial goals, budgeting, managing debt, investing, and maintaining good credit, for youth and adults in the communities they serve, and scholarship applicants must complete modules through the Banzai! classroom or Banzai! Teen financial literacy program offered on Altra’s website.

After completing the modules, applicants must take a post-test and receive a score of 85% or higher, have a minimum 2.8 GPA, and complete the scholarship application to qualify. Applicants do not need to be members of Altra Federal Credit Union to participate or win.

Banzai! also offers an online curriculum for teachers to provide their students. Through the Altra Foundation, the Banzai curriculum has been made available for free to middle and high school classrooms in the communities they serve. Teachers that utilize the program can monitor students’ progress through each of the modules.

“This is the first time we’ve offered a scholarship like this and we are so excited to be able to do it,” says Danielle Anderson of Altra’s Youth Services