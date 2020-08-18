Applications being accepted for Grandad Bluff trail naming committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse and Outdoor Recreation Alliance are looking for community members to help name the new series of trails along Grandad Bluff, which are set to be completed this fall.

The groups are accepting applications for a naming committee until Aug. 21, and folks of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

The idea of a naming committee was introduced after a controversial start for the trail project, and the goal is to create a diverse group of members to help name the trail with its history and cultural knowledge of the area at the forefront.

The committee will meet virtually due to the pandemic, and ORA notes that those who apply should expect to be available by email Aug. 21-26.

The first segment of the Grandad Bluff trail system, which was loosely known as "Grandma's Gateway" during its planning, opened earlier this summer. The remaining segments are expected to open by the end of October.

Those interested in joining the naming committee can apply at oratrails.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.