Applications being accepted for Wale and Audrey Elegbede Community Engagement and Social Justice Scholarship

UW-L distinguished alumni Sulaimon Adewale "Wale" Elegbede and wife Audrey have established a new scholarship at his alma mater to assist minority students with their tuition.
The Wale and Audrey Elegbede Community Engagement and Social Justice Scholarship will be awarded to an international student from Africa, an individual of African descent or a person of an ethnic minority, in accordance with the belief "in the power of human connections and ideas, and that connections must be made to improve our world by empowering people, communities, organizations, and governments to take strong active steps towards positive community engagement and eliminating discrimination, islamophobia, and racism."
Wale, former UWL professor of ethnic and racial studies and currently the healthcare administrative leader and president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP, was ineligible for student loans or financial aid when attending UWL as an undergraduate international student from Nigeria.
"I struggled financially with the high international tuition fees, which was also much higher than other students. One of my low points was starving, searching for food in the kitchen and couldn’t even find a single grain of rice," Wale recalled. "My uncle in Texas had to (ship me) food.”
Research, Wale points out, shows students of color are less likely to receive merit-based institutional grants than white students, who receive "more than 72% of all institutional merit-based scholarship and funding, even though they represent less than 62% of the student population," according to a report from Mark Kantrowitz, featured on Colorlines.com, a site from national organization Race Forward.
The report, Wale says, shows "private scholarship programs tend to perpetuate historical inequities in the distribution of scholarships by race, however...it was not due to deliberate discrimination, but rather natural result of the personal interests of the scholarship sponsors."
He also refers to an article by Anayat Durrani, US News Education Contributor, who states “finding scholarships for international students may seem next to impossible, but they do exist.”
Scholarship applications for the spring 2021 semester will be accepted through Feb. 15 at https://uwlax.academicworks.com/donors/wale-and-audrey-elegbede.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Priority for the recipient to be an international student from Africa; otherwise, an individual of ethnic minority (African American, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian Pacific Islander American, and Hispanic American students) or persons of African descent.
- Recipient must have demonstrated commitment to community engagement and social justice issues. They should be involved and have a positive impact on building community on campus, or in their home or La Crosse community.
- Recipient must be in good academic standing with above-average grade point average (2.75).
- Recipient may be a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate student
- Financial need must be considered.
- Statement of Financial Need must be submitted with the application.
- $1000 award to deserving student enrolled at UWL.
Applicants will be required to submit an essay describing what they are doing to address racism, Islamophobia and discrimination in their community, including how they are working towards bringing different groups together for the common good.
Applicants should watch Wale Elegbede’s TED Talk “It takes a community to eradicate hate,” and share their reflection in the essay along with plans to show up in the fight against discrimination while bringing different groups of people together.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.