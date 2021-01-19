Applications being accepted for Wale and Audrey Elegbede Community Engagement and Social Justice Scholarship

UW-L distinguished alumni Sulaimon Adewale "Wale" Elegbede and wife Audrey have established a new scholarship at his alma mater to assist minority students with their tuition.

The Wale and Audrey Elegbede Community Engagement and Social Justice Scholarship will be awarded to an international student from Africa, an individual of African descent or a person of an ethnic minority, in accordance with the belief "in the power of human connections and ideas, and that connections must be made to improve our world by empowering people, communities, organizations, and governments to take strong active steps towards positive community engagement and eliminating discrimination, islamophobia, and racism."

Wale, former UWL professor of ethnic and racial studies and currently the healthcare administrative leader and president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP, was ineligible for student loans or financial aid when attending UWL as an undergraduate international student from Nigeria.

"I struggled financially with the high international tuition fees, which was also much higher than other students. One of my low points was starving, searching for food in the kitchen and couldn’t even find a single grain of rice," Wale recalled. "My uncle in Texas had to (ship me) food.”