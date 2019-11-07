Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applications for appointment as Crawford County district attorney.
The new appointee will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of District Attorney Timothy C. Baxter, effective Jan. 3, 2020. The new appointee will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 22.
The district attorney application form is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of the governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointments process, contact the governor’s office of legal counsel at 608-266-1212.
