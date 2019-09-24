Applications for the position of Jackson County coroner must be received no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 30 by visiting Gov. Tony Evers' website, evers.wi.gov, clicking "Apply" and selecting "apply for the Register of Deeds, Coroner or Sheriff positions."
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood, effective June 30. The new coroner's term will run through Jan. 2, 2023.
For more information about the position or application process, call 608-267-3675 or visit the listing on the Jackson County website.
