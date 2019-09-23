Applications open for Jackson County coroner
Applications for the position of Jackson County coroner must be received no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 30 by visiting Gov. Tony Evers’ website, evers.wi.gov, clicking “Apply” and selecting “apply for the Register of Deeds, Coroner or Sheriff positions.”
The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood, effective June 30. The new coroner’s term will run through Jan. 2, 2023.
For more information about the position or application process, call 608-267-3675 or visit the listing on the Jackson County website.
Cirque Italia circus coming to town
Cirque Italia, a traveling Italian water circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage, will be coming to La Crosse with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Valley View Mall parking lot.
Tickets for this animal-free circus can be purchased via the website, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, by phone at 941-704-8572 or during the on-site box office hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., as early as Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Wisconsin GOP Senate leader floats tax cut idea
MADISON (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate who last week announced he is running for Congress is raising the possibility of cutting taxes next year.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in an interview broadcast Sunday on WISN-TV that he thinks the Legislature will be able to cut taxes next year. He says the Legislature could tap additional tax revenue the state is projected to collect.
Fitzgerald made the comments just days after he launched his bid for Congress in the heavily Republican 5th Congressional District, which includes conservative northern and western Milwaukee suburbs.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in May when the projection for additional revenue was first made that most of it should be kept in reserves in case of an economic downturn.
Duffy serves final day
MADISON (AP) — Republican Sean Duffy spent his last day as a member of Congress on Monday, shifting the focus to who will run to succeed him in a rural Wisconsin district at the heart of President Donald Trump country.
Duffy’s resignation also clears the way for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to announce when the special election will be to fill the seat. Whoever wins the special election would serve through the end of 2020 and have to run and win again in November 2020 to serve a full two-year term.
Duffy, 47, a former lumberjack and MTV reality show star, was elected in 2010 representing the 7th Congressional District. He made a surprise announcement last month that he would not finish out his fifth term because his ninth baby, due in early October, was diagnosed with a hole in its heart that would require more of his time and attention.
“I don’t think our founders ever envisioned that to come to this chamber should be a lifetime sentence,” Duffy said in his farewell speech on the House floor last week.
Duffy, 47, was one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, frequently appearing on national news shows to defend the president. He also has been mentioned as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate or governor in 2022.
Wisconsin’s 7th District covers all or parts of 20 central, northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties and is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% that went to then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Trump won it by 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany is the only announced candidate and has closely aligned himself with Trump. Jason Church, an Army veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan and now works for Sen. Ron Johnson, also is considering a GOP run, as is Cuban-born Wausau thoracic surgeon Fernando “Fritz” Riveron.
On the Democratic side, those considering a bid include state Rep. Nick Milroy, of South Range; state Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason; former state Sen. Pat Kreitlow, of Chippewa Falls; Wausau attorney Christine Bremer Muggli; and Margaret Engebretson, a political newcomer in 2018 who ran against Duffy and got 38% of the vote.
