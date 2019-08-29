{{featured_button_text}}

The Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area is accepting homeowner applications for its first veteran-built home on Hood Street.

Applications can be found at www.habitatlacrosse.org/how-to-apply and are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

Construction for this new, single-family home built by veterans for veterans is planned to begin in the fall. The individual or family chosen by Habitat for Humanity will partner to build a new home in La Crosse to be sold to the partner family through a zero-interest mortgage.

The project is part of the new "Habitat for Heroes" program launched on Veterans Day 2017, which has been supported by the efforts of more than 75 veterans volunteering more than 400 hours so far.

For more information or to apply, visit the link above or call 608-797-8086.

