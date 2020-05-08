Appointments via Skype give Gundersen patients peace of mind during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Julie Gran is used to Skyping with her grandkids, but a virtual visit with her doctor was an entirely new experience.

After a quick briefing from the Gundersen Health System tech department, Gran, 68, of Holmen, connected with Dr. Robyn Borge earlier this week for a Medicare annual wellness visit, seeing her physician's cheerful face on the screen as they chatted about nutrition, safety and overall wellness.

"It was a handy way to do it," Gran says. "I think it's very comparable to (an in-office appointment)."

Gundersen added virtual visits to its telemedicine program last fall, but has increasingly used Skype technology during the past two weeks as the hospital continues to restrict most in-person visits as a COVID-19 precaution.

"Gundersen has served hundreds of patients safely during COVID-19," says Chris Stauffer, media relations senior consult for Gundersen. "Our lives are more and more digitally focused. COVID-19 has shown us virtual options are necessary...For the care that can be provided at home, we’ll bring your provider to you by video."

The number of virtual visits at Gundersen doubled from the start of April to the beginning of May, with 48% of appointments currently conducted by either video or phone. The hospital hopes to raise the percentage to 50.