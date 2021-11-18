Approval for COVID boosters for all adults expected soon

The FDA is anticipated to approve Pfizer booster doses for all adults soon, with the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee scheduled to meet Friday.

Currently, Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available to those 65 and older, those 18 and older with select medical conditions, and those 18 and older considered at higher risk of infection due to their job or living situation, such as being in a homeless shelter or nursing home. Upon EUA approval for a Pfizer third dose, all those 18 and older who have had their first two shots at least six month prior would be eligible.

Moderna is not yet seeking approval for all adults to be approved for boosters, but it may possibly be granted regardless in tandem with Pfizer approval, said Ben Anderson, nurse administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. All persons who have received the one shot Johnson and Johnson version can have a second dose if they are two months out from their shot.

For those who qualify for a booster, it is safe to mix and match brands but Mayo advises receiving the same incarnation if available. It is also safe to receive a flu shot at the same time as a first, second or booster COVID shot.

Should full EUA come in the next couple days, Mayo locations would begin providing boosters for all adults next week. It is estimated that some 75% of adults already qualified, and when the remaining approximately 25% are given the go ahead they should do so as soon as possible, Anderson said.

“We have clinical evidence there is a very strong immune response after a booster dose, which not only prevents them from COVID-19 but spreading it to others,” Anderson said.

Side effects from a booster dose are for the majority similar to those experienced after prior doses, Anderson said, including pain at the injection site, soreness, headache and fatigue.

Mayo for about a month saw a strong demand for booster doses, though it has tapered off in the last week. The second week of November, COVID doses were up by 23%. At Mayo’s Southwest Wisconsin sites, over 500 first doses of Pfizer have been given to the 5-11 age group, following EUA earlier this month. Child doses accounted for 18% of COVID vaccines given at Mayo the week of Nov. 8.

Regardless of whether a first, second or booster dose is needed, Anderson assures, “We’ve got plenty of dosing capacity.”

Mayo, Gundersen Health System, Walmart, Walgreens and other area sites provide the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on vaccine availability in your area, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

