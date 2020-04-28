April showers forecast this week in La Crosse area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s not much time left for April showers, but it seems April will have a soggy exit.

After a rainy Monday morning, expect showers Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service La Crosse.

Combined, those showers could bring more than an inch of rain to the region.

Temperatures will chill during the stretch, from the low 60s Tuesday to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Sunshine is expected to return Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

The early look at next weekend appears warm with a slight chance of rain, according to the weather service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0