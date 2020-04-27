April showers will continue
0 comments

April showers will continue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
More rain expected

A pedestrian walks over the State Road overpass as rain falls Monday morning. Tuesday’s forecast from the National Weather Service calls for an increasing chance for rain throughout the day with a high temperature of 63 degrees in La Crosse.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

There’s not much time left for April showers, but it seems April will have a soggy exit.

After a rainy Monday morning, expect showers Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service La Crosse.

Combined, those showers could bring more than an inch of rain to the region.

Temperatures will chill during the stretch, from the low 60s Tuesday to the upper 50s on Wednesday.

Sunshine is expected to return Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

The early look at next weekend appears warm with a slight chance of rain, according to the weather service.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News