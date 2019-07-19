Aptiv celebrates opening of new Adult Family Home on La Crosse's South Side

On Aug. 5, Chris Felt will move from his Solberg Heights apartment to a spacious, modern and sunny home on La Crosse’s Southside.
Felt, 52, is one of two individuals, along with Patrick Grams, 38, already scheduled to reside in Aptiv’s newest Adult Family Home on Farnam and 28th streets, which debuted Wednesday with a donor recognition ceremony, luncheon and ribbon cutting. Formerly a community-based residential facility, the remodeled 3,800 square foot southside dwelling will eventually be occupied by four adults with disabilities, who will have access to around-the-clock care from onsite staff.
Funding for the home was make possible through donations from the Hansen Family Foundation, La Crosse Community Foundation, Jay and Dawn Jaehnke, Jerry and Audy Paul, Fowler and Hammer, Lucreta Jaehnke and private donors.
“I am filled with gratitude for the many people who have made this moment possible,” said Mary Kessens, president and CEO of Aptiv. “(The occupants) will be able to have that sense of independence, community and connection to the really beautiful things in La Crosse that we have all come to love and appreciate.”
Each resident will have their own bedroom, with two shared living rooms for socializing, a laundry room, large kitchen with adaptive silverware and cookware, lower countertops and new appliances, one half and two full bathrooms with roll in showers and sinks which accommodate a person using a wheelchair, and wide hallways and doorways. All the home’s exits have ramps, with an outdoor patio and yard space.
“(These) features make the difference between what feels like a home life and what feels like an institution,” Kessens said.
Aptiv serves individuals with disabilities in 42 counties statewide, assisting with employment, therapeutic day programming, excursions, life skills and locating affordable housing for those who need assistance with medication, personal care and daily tasks but seek the privacy of their own bedroom, the freedom to select and prepare their own meals and the ability to shape their schedule, all in a family-like environment.
Aptiv is looking to purchase a vacant lot neighboring the 28th St. Adult Family Home to build a second residence, with funds currently being raised for the estimated $300,000 project. Aptiv also runs the Riverfront Sixteen Pines Adult Family Home on Sugar Pine Lane.
“There is a tremendous need in La Crosse and in communities across the state of Wisconsin for homes that can meet the needs of adults with more involved needs,” says Lisa Duncanson, northern regional service director for Aptiv.
“The home and its location in a quiet residential neighborhood in central La Crosse are perfect for the needs of those we serve. City transit services are available within walking distance and it is close to hospitals, churches, shopping centers, grocery stores and a variety of recreational opportunities so they can easily access their community.”
Alahna Keil felt the wind in her hair and a spray of cool water on her face as she glided ac…
Felt’s mother, Barbara, is excited for her son to live in a more social, roomier setting, saying, “This is wonderful. I love it.”
For Mark Hansen of the Hansen Family Foundation, contributing to the Adult Family Home was of great importance, his brother Tom having Down syndrome and being one of the best people he knows. Creating opportunities for others to thrive like Tom did — he went to public school, graduated from Western Technical college and works at Kwik Trip — is a passion.
“People with disabilities are near and dear to our hearts,” Mark said. “Helping other people in our community is one of the most important things we do, and my prayer is that this house meets their needs and brings them much joy and happiness.”
The community is invited to tour the Adult Family Home, located at 1301 28th St. S., from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Referrals are currently being accepted for the other two openings at the Adult Family Home. Visit www.aptiv.org for more information.
