Aptiv will host the annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Dance for people of all ages and abilities from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Days Inn La Crosse Conference Center. The free event will include music, DJ, dancing and snacks.
"We do it as an opportunity for community outreach," says Nate Hundt, marketing and communications director for Aptiv. "It's an opportunity for individuals who may not always have the opportunity to get out and celebrate the holiday to really get together, have fun and see their friends that they don't maybe always see and connect.”
All are welcome, with RSVP requested to Jimmy Westland at 608-785-3514.
