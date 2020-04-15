Aptiv receives $25,000 from Otto Bremer fund, seeking community donations during COVID-19

Aptiv, one of many nonprofits feeling the financial impact of COVID-19, has received a $25,000 donation from the Otto Bremer Community Benefit Financial Company Emergency Fund.
The organization, which serves more than 1,700 individuals with disabilities at its eight statewide locations, including La Crosse, has needed to adapt its services to meet social distancing and safer-at-home protocols. Many services are now being done virtually, but others require in-person care, creating a need for personal protective equipment for staff and those still utilizing the South Avenue facility.
"Unfortunately, recent governmental legislation has not deemed direct care workers essential, so the necessary PPE is not readily available to Aptiv," Aptiv representatives said in a release. "The need is great and the current COVID-19 pandemic is creating enormous challenges for people with disabilities."
Aptiv is looking for additional financial support from the community to help continue its youth, teen and adult programming and services. To donate, visit www.aptiv.org/supportus/donation-form or call 608-784-9450.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
