Even in the muckiest weather, Mallory can be found volunteering with the animals at Clearwater Farm. Amanda keeps a smile on her face, and those of her co-workers, even on difficult days.
The two were the March and April honorees, respectively, of Aptiv's new RemarkAble Citizen of the month program, which invites community members to nominate outstanding individuals of all ages and abilities who are making a difference.
While the organization's annual Miss RemarkAble pageant recognizes an amazing female each summer, the RemarkAble Citizen honor is open to all genders, with those selected to be featured on the Aptiv website and social media platforms as well as other media outlets.
"Aptiv feels that the RemarkAble Citizen of the month is an important initiative because our vision is for our communities to welcome, encourage and value the contributions of all individuals," said Aptiv marketing and communications director Nate Hundt. "...A RemarkAble citizen is anyone who is involved in their community through recreation, education, employment and volunteerism — being remarkable by going above the norm by doing, saying, offering or being that individual who puts more heart, soul and thought into their actions (or) taking a common occurrence and turning it into an exceptional moment of opportunity."
About 8,800 individuals in La Crosse County, about 12 percent of the population, have a disability, and as a result of those challenges experience a higher rate of unemployment, poverty and unmet medical needs and an increased risk of being assaulted, Hundt says.
Despite the obstacles, many not only succeed but create a better world for their neighbors, who are encouraged to show their thanks and support with their nominations.
"They positively influence their community by standing up for causes, building relationships, contributing to the local economy and showing compassion," Hundt said. "When those among us who face additional challenges thrive, we all benefit."
To submit a nomination for RemarkAble Citizen of the month, visit www.aptiv.org/news/remarkable-citizen-of-the-month.
