A barrier to communication or comprehension can cause a seemingly simple situation to escalate quickly, and the capacity to approach an incident with calm and efficiency is important.
Over the past two weeks, Aptiv representatives led team members from all La Crosse Fire Department locations in community awareness training, going over potential scenarios and encouraging positive interactions with people with cognitive disabilities. Twenty firefighters participated in Thursday’s sessions to refresh and broaden their skills.
“La Crosse has a diverse population, and we do encounter special populations on a regular basis,” said Jeff Schott, battalion chief for fire department Station 1. “(We’re learning) specific examples of nonverbal and verbal things we can do in terms of safety and medical treatment. We’re absolutely better prepared.”
People with disabilities make up approximately 12 percent of La Crosse’s population. Nate Hundt, marketing and communications coordinator for Aptiv, says that while local EMS staff respond “very, very well” to calls for assistance at Aptiv and around the community, “we can all benefit from additional tools.”
Kevin Whalen, behavior support specialist for Aptiv, says non-emergency calls are a fairly common and ongoing issue for fire and police. Training included suggestions on responding to improper use of the emergency phone system, from complaints about a missing remote control to false reports of danger. Calls may be a plea for attention or the excitement of seeing a fire truck pull up to their residence. A level response, neither scolding nor friendly, may take away the thrill of the call for the individual.
Firefighters were also led through competency checks, giving them a chance to physically and verbally react to an impromptu scenario requiring an individualized approach. Portraying an individual upset and frantic about a burnt hamburger in one scenario, behavior support specialist Shawn McConaghy had firefighters work through de escalating the situation by offering options to remedy the problem and developing a rapport. Commands or a physical approach may heighten the situation.
Processing time is crucial, McConaghy explained — “If you ask too many questions too fast, (the individual) won’t know how to respond” — as is prompting questions that require more than a yes or no response in order to reach a timely and satisfactory resolution.
“In a mode of crisis we all react differently,” said Hundt. “Individuals with disabilities may respond differently than how we would, and its important to help EMS understand what are the signs of stress or maybe when you need to give someone space, ... We want everyone to walk away with a safe and positive experience.”
Local police departments are scheduled to participate in the Aptiv community awareness training in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
wonderful to see this happening...i hope they extend their knowledge on how to deal with an elderly person with alzheimers/dementia..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.