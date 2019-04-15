Aptiv interns are hosting a DisAble the Label event meant to dispel stigmas about people with disabilities from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Room 3310 of UW-La Crosse's Student Union.
The event is intended to raise awareness of people with disabilities, the proper language and etiquette to use when talking about this community, and the services these individuals provide in La Crosse and other communities. It is free and open to the public.
Aptiv, established in 1977 as Riverfront Inc., is a nonprofit that helps children and adults with disabilities live independently through various programs and services.
