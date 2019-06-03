Aptiv, a private nonprofit providing support and training to people with disabilities, will host a Summer Celebration from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 6 at its office at 3000 South Ave.
Local agencies, such as the Boys & Girls Club, The Parenting Place, Special Olympics, Badger Camp, the La Crosse Public Library and the ADRC, as well as Aptiv services will have booths for attendees to receive information. Aptiv coordinators will also be available to answer questions about programs.
There will also be a raffle giving away gift cards for local business such as The Root Note, A&W, the Pearl Ice Cream and the Children's Museum. Light snacks, free Aptiv gear, as well as activities such as a DJ and Eckelberg Family Racing's race cars will be available.
For more information, call 608-785-3514.
