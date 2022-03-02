Aquila Theatre to present The Great Gatsby at Viterbo

Join Aquila Theatre for their new theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s literary classic The Great Gatsby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Written in 1924, The Great Gatsby is a deeply moving and honest portrayal of class, racism, and prejudice in American society. F. Scott Fitzgerald painted a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects. This timely story reveals a culture where success seems to be defined only by wealth, obsession masquerades as love, and prejudice is used as a weapon to bolster one’s fragile sense of self.

The story centers around a “self-made” Jay Gatsby, a man from a working-class background, who had previously fallen in love with wealthy heiress, Daisy Buchanan. After returning from his military service, he finds that Daisy had married blue-blood Tom Buchanan. Gatsby, determined to win her back, does whatever it takes to reinvent himself into the man he thinks Daisy will want.

Aquila Theatre is one of the foremost producers of classical theatre in the U.S., visiting 50–60 American cities per year. The company has been awarded numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Humanities. The company has performed at the White House and for the U.S. Supreme Court and the National Council on the Arts.

Aquila Theatre in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is part of Viterbo’s Presenting Series and is sponsored in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Wisconsin Public Radio and FOX 25/48 are the media sponsors and Holiday Inn Express is the hotel sponsor.

Tickets are $39 for main floor, $35 for lower balcony, and $29 for upper balcony seating, plus taxes and fees. Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public spaces on the Viterbo campus. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

