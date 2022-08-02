Aquinas alum will return to become Dean of Students

Aquinas Catholic Schools has announced that JT Gilbert has been selected as the new Dean of Students for Aquinas High School and Aquinas Middle School.

Gilbert will officially start as Dean on September 6 and join Principal Andrew Bradley in leading the schools.

On the new hire, Bradley said, "I am so thrilled to have J.T. Gilbert joining us as our next Dean of Students. Throughout the interview process two things were readily apparent: one, J.T. has an enormous amount of respect and love for his alma mater and two, he has a deep commitment to Catholic education. I look forward to working with him as we help lead Aquinas Middle and High Schools to a bright future"

Gilbert is a 1988 graduate of Aquinas High School. He has received his Religious Education degree from Viterbo University in 2000, and his Master’s of Education in Leadership from Viterbo University in 2010. Following his education, Gilbert moved to Atlanta, where he was a Theology teacher at St. Pius X Catholic High School.

During his time at St. Pius he also coached football, baseball, golf, and served on various leadership committee’s.

In accepting the position, Gilbert stated, “I can’t begin to express my excitement to come back to La Crosse and Aquinas Catholic Schools. I always hope to have an opportunity to come home and work at an institution that has made a major impact in my life and to carry on the great legacy of education Aquinas has provided over the years.”

Mr. Gilbert soon will move to the La Crosse area with his family from Atlanta.