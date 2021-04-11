Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation receives major gift from Schams family

The Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation has received a transformational gift of $1,010,000 from the estate of Donald M. & Louise F. (Paul) Schams, both alumni of Aquinas High School.
These funds will be used to establish the Donald M. Schams and Louise F. (Paul) Schams Scholarship Endowment Fund, in honor of the late local couple known for their volunteer efforts, involvement in their church and support of Catholic education. Strong faith runs throughout their extended families, with Louise’s brother John J. Paul a
Bishop of the La Crosse Diocese before his passing.
“I continue to be amazed at the ongoing kindness of the Aquinas High School alumni. The establishment of the Donald M. Schams and Louise F. (Paul) Schams Scholarship Endowment Fund will guarantee children in the greater La Crosse area have the opportunity to attend Aquinas. This generous scholarship will be life changing for many area youth,” said Ted Knutson, president of Aquinas Catholic Schools.
The new scholarship fund will provide annual need-based tuition assistance at Aquinas High School, as well as multiple annual scholarships for graduating Aquinas seniors who enroll at Viterbo University, which will help cover freshman year tuition.
“Viterbo University is proud to partner with Aquinas Catholic Schools to offer a seamless educational experience for Aquinas graduates wishing to continue their educational journey at a neighboring Catholic institution,” says Michelle Kronfeld, vice president of enrollment management at Viterbo. “Viterbo and Aquinas share a common mission of providing students with a premier education that empowers them to make a difference in the world by serving one another and their community. We are deeply appreciative of the Schams family as this gift will make a Viterbo education even more affordable for Aquinas graduates.”
Prior to the passing of Louise in 2007 and Donald in 2019, the couple were longtime proponents of faith- enhanced learning and bettering the world around them. Donald attended St. Joseph Elementary School, while Louise went to Cathedral Elementary School.
Both were Aquinas graduates, in 1944 and 1945, respectively, and during her high school years Louise was active in orchestra, operetta, pep club and the Christmas Cantata.
The couple married in 1947 in La Crosse. Donald, who grew up on a dairy farm, operated a rural milk route in Coon Valley, while Louise was a stay-at-home mom to their daughters, Mary Sue King, Kathleen Munday, Joan Moren and Jean Borodaj, and son, Donald Schams Jr. Though Louise didn’t have a outside career, she “lived a life of service to others” and was a strong and intelligent woman.
“It seems and reads that mother was a traditional mother and housewife,” says Mary. “That is not really so. She was the backbone for Dad and our family. She was the organizer and financial guru.”
In addition to Wisconsin, the family for periods of time lived in California, where Donald worked for Rohr Aircraft, Arkansas and Illinois. In every place they lived, the Schams made an impact on their churches, their children’s schools and their communities.
While in California, Kathy recalls being at recess and spotting her father exiting the convent at a parish.
“I was stunned,” Kathy says. “What was he doing in the convent? As it turned out, he had built bookcases for the nuns and was installing them.”
In Arkansas, Louise was a dedicated helper at St. Mary’s Hospital in Bella Vista, awarded a lifetime volunteer pin, and at St. Bernard’s Parish she washed, ironed and returned the vestments used by the priests, as well as the altar linens, Kathy says.
Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus, in total for 65 years, and following the 9/11 attacks he and Louise invited two first responders, a firefighter and a police officer, to speak at a Knights of Columbus event at the church, covering their airfare and hotel expenses.
Donald served as a scribe at St. Bernard’s, and was also a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers, an environmentally active group of men who cleaned along the shorelines, kept grassy areas maintained, sunk discarded Christmas trees in area lakes for fish habitats and operated a recycling center.
Also while living in Arkansas, the Schams helped construct a gymnasium/cafeteria in a Catholic grade school, and became good friends with local Bishop Francis Malone, whom they invited on family cruises, offering to pay his way.
During their years in the Coulee Region, Louise and Donald operated a beef farm in the West Salem area, and helped construct a bell tower at St. Leo the Great Church, one of many church construction projects they participated in over the decades.
Donald worked as a land developer and built custom homes, and Louise was active in music at St. Mary’s in Coon Valley, a talented organist, and a volunteer in the library of Onalaska’s St. Patrick School.
While they lived many places, Aquinas remained dear to their hearts, and they worked on several renovation projects at the school. Raising their children to be people of faith was important to the couple, and their religious education continues to resonate with and inspire the now-grown siblings.
“At the time I didn’t really appreciate the efforts of our parents to have a Catholic education,” Jean says. “Now I realize how my values and life choices have been shaped by my Catholic upbringing.”
The Donald M. Schams and Louise F. (Paul) Schams Scholarship Endowment Fund will now provide this gift to others.
Starting in the 2021-22 school year, five or six incoming Aquinas students will be awarded $3,000 to $6,000 a year toward their tuition, with the ability to reapply each of the subsequent three years. Applicants must have a GPA of higher than 2.0 and not otherwise have the financial means to attend Aquinas.
Two or three Aquinas seniors enrolled to be full time undergraduate freshman students at Viterbo University will be eligible to apply for a one-time tuition scholarship of $4,000 to $8,000. The first scholarships will be awarded to students in the graduating class of 2021.
Applicants for either scholarship should be Catholic or have a passion for faith-based education, and preference will be given to students from a rural or farm family or those not receiving any other scholarships.
General Aquinas scholarship information can be found at https://www.aquinascatholicschools.org/scholarships
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.