Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation receives major gift from Schams family

Donald worked as a land developer and built custom homes, and Louise was active in music at St. Mary’s in Coon Valley, a talented organist, and a volunteer in the library of Onalaska’s St. Patrick School.

While they lived many places, Aquinas remained dear to their hearts, and they worked on several renovation projects at the school. Raising their children to be people of faith was important to the couple, and their religious education continues to resonate with and inspire the now-grown siblings.

“At the time I didn’t really appreciate the efforts of our parents to have a Catholic education,” Jean says. “Now I realize how my values and life choices have been shaped by my Catholic upbringing.”

The Donald M. Schams and Louise F. (Paul) Schams Scholarship Endowment Fund will now provide this gift to others.

Starting in the 2021-22 school year, five or six incoming Aquinas students will be awarded $3,000 to $6,000 a year toward their tuition, with the ability to reapply each of the subsequent three years. Applicants must have a GPA of higher than 2.0 and not otherwise have the financial means to attend Aquinas.