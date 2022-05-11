Aquinas Catholic Schools hires Tara Key as new principal at Cathedral Elementary

Aquinas Catholic Schools has announced that Tara Key has been selected as the new principal for Cathedral Elementary School.

She will work with outgoing Principal Patty Gallagher-Kosmatka to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and will officially start as principal on July 1, 2022.

On the new hire, Ted Knutson, President of Aquinas Catholic Schools, stated, “I would like to thank Mrs. Gallagher-Kosmatka for her service to the Cathedral and Aquinas Catholic Schools community. Mrs. Key is an excellent leader and is highly respected by the faculty, staff, students and parents at Cathedral.”

Key has nine years of experience in education, all of them with Aquinas Catholic Schools. Most recently she has held the positions of technology teacher and librarian at Cathedral Elementary School since 2015.

She received her Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas State University and will complete her master's in education from Viterbo University in summer 2023.

Key holds her teacher licensure through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

In accepting the position, she stated, “I am honored and excited to accept the Cathedral principal position. I am looking forward to working with our top-notch faculty and staff, continuing our tradition of educational excellence, and staying Christ-centered while embracing new learning strategies, STEM, and professional development.”

She thanked Gallagher-Kosmatka for her years of hard work and dedication to this school and the system. Gallagher-Kosmatka is transitioning into a new position with Aquinas as director of educational services.

“Mrs. Key is a team player and is extremely professional in her words and actions. She is a positive person who looks for the best in situations. I am excited to have Tara Key step into the role of principal at Cathedral School,” Gallagher-Kosmatka said.

Key lives in Onalaska with her husband Calvin and two children, Kahler and Callie.

