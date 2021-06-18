Aquinas Catholic Schools names Ryan Garza as Associate Principal

Aquinas Catholic Schools has announced that Ryan Garza has been selected as the new associate principal for Aquinas High School and Middle School.

He will take over for long-time Associate Principal Mr. Kevin Schreiner after his retirement and will officially start on July 1.

On the new hire, Mrs. Denise Ring, principal of Aquinas High School and Middle School, stated,

“We are excited to have someone with a great educational background and he has been a pleasure to have in the classroom prior to joining the administration," said Ring. "Mr. Garza has been a sharp teacher for us and will be a great fit with the kids.”

Garza has taught business education at Aquinas High School for the past two years, and was a public school teacher in Texas prior to joining the Blugold family.

He taught both fifth and sixth grade social studies in Title 1 schools in the Houston area. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Kennesaw State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership.

Garza is currently working on his dissertation for his doctorate in education from Northcentral University, and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success for outstanding academic performance.