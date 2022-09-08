Aquinas Catholic Schools to celebrate 45th Annual Aquinas Fest

Aquinas Catholic Schools will celebrate it’s 45th Annual Aquinas Fest on Friday.

Aquinas Fest is an family-friendly event that serves as a community builder, bringing together current students, current and past parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and friends to celebrate Aquinas Catholic Schools. It is the Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation’s annual fundraiser for unrestricted operating income.

The Fest will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Cameron Street and the Aquinas High School parking lot next to Cameron Street.

The attractions include a youth cornhole tournament, basketball contest, kids games, bounce houses and kiddie train. Food and drinks are available including a pig roast, brats, hotdogs and a beer garden.

Musician Ryan Sauter will entertain the crowd from the beer garden with his music.

The Fest also includes a sweepstakes drawing that includes multiple cash prizes. The grand prize is $10,000 in cash or a $15,000 MSRP discount on a new car from Clason Buick-GMC. Sweepstakes tickets will be available for purchase prior to the drawing at 6 p.m.

Aquinas Fest Committee Chair Mark Ritter views the event as a celebration for Aquinas families and students, stating, “Not only is the event a fundraiser, it’s a great tradition of bringing the entire Aquinas Catholic Schools system together to celebrate the beginning of the school year and provide fun and excitement for the Aquinas community.”