Aquinas football in 1938 and 50 other historical photos from La Crosse area schools
THE WAY IT WAS

Aquinas High School Football in 1938

The Aquinas High School football season of 1938 was held at Memorial Field.

 Kylie Mullen

A scene from the Aquinas High School football season of 1938 held at Memorial Field on what is now the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

Under head coach George Moriarty, Aquinas won five of its seven games in the fall of 1938, including a win over Logan High School. While many area schools, such as Logan and Central, have postponed the football season until spring of next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aquinas has decided to play this fall with many changes.

Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136 or via email at archives.lacrosselibrary.org.

