Aquinas Founder’s Day award winners announced

The Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation has announced this year’s Founder’s Day honorees. The celebration will take place on Sunday, April 24 beginning at 5 pm at the Radisson Hotel Ballroom.

Following are the honorees:

Bishop John Paul Distinguished Alumni Award: Keith W. Balts, Colonel (retired) USAF (Aquinas Class of 1988)

This award is presented to a graduate of Aquinas who has distinguished themselves in their community, has demonstrated support for Aquinas, has experienced significant achievement in their chosen field, and practices the Catholic faith.

St. Francis Staff Award: Mrs. Jane Ryan (Aquinas Class of 1969)

This award is presented to an Aquinas Catholic Schools staff member of long standing who made a significant impact on the students of Aquinas. This person is not a current staff member and has been off staff for at least one to two years.

St. Thomas Aquinas Award: Michael & Sara (Aquinas Class of 1986) Taggart

This award is given to a person who has made a significant contribution of time, talent and/or treasure in assisting the students of the Aquinas Schools. The recipient will have demonstrated a concern for the education process by volunteering to help activities such as the auction, Aquinas Fest, the Parents Club, Booster Club, Music Parents Association and assisting in development fundraisers. This person may have made a significant contribution to the extracurricular programs of Aquinas both as a student and/or in their adult life.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award: Clason Buick-GMC

Awarded to a business or organization that demonstrates a history of partnership with and support of Aquinas Catholic Schools and the Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation.

Invitations will be sent out in late February. If you would like to receive an invitation, please email holly.gerling@aquinasschools.org.

