Aquinas' IMPACT students maintain Kane Street Community Garden
Aquinas' IMPACT students maintain Kane Street Community Garden

Members of the Aquinas High School community service organization IMPACT volunteered Monday for the  second time this summer to work the fields of the Kane Street Community Garden, 804 Kane St..

Kane Street Community Garden volunteers plant, weed, and harvest vegetables each season to provide for those needing food assistance and those interested in healthy eating. The garden produces, on average, 30,000 pounds of organically-grown vegetables each year for the La Crosse community.

IMPACT has tended to the garden in years past as it  continues to lend support for The Hunger Task Force, among other projects. 

