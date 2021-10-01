Aquinas IMPACT students participate in Life Chain demonstration

IMPACT, Aquinas High School’s Christ-centered, student-led community service organization, will join will help other La Crosse citizens form the Life Chain on Losey Blvd. from 2-3 p.m. Sunday.

The Life Chain is a peaceful witness to the sanctity of human life at all stages. Students will assist in creating a visual statement of solidarity by holding signs and sharing the experience with fellow community members of all backgrounds.

Prior to this, IMPACT students ran an all-Aquinas High School item drive for Afghanistan refugees, assisted Kiwanis in offering Kiwanis Special Day, a day of fun for people with disabilities, volunteered in the Kane Street gardens and currently have resumed delivering meals to the homebound for the County of La Crosse.

So far, IMPACT students have delivered about 28,000 meals to the homebound of La Crosse County.

