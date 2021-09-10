Aquinas' IMPACT students to help run Kiwanis Special Day

IMPACT, Aquinas High School’s Christ-centered, student-led community service organization, will assist Kiwanis Saturday in offering Kiwanis Special Day, a day of fun for people with disabilities, held at Copeland Park.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition, IMPACT is running an all-Aquinas High School item drive for Afghanistan refugees, and will resume delivering meals to the homebound for the County of La Crosse.

So far, IMPACT students have delivered about 28,000 meals to the homebound of La Crosse County.

For more information, contact Dr. Mark Koehne, 608-317-7584.

