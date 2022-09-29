Aquinas IMPACT students to participate in life chain

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2,on Losey Boulevard in La Crosse, IMPACT students will help other La Crosse citizens form the Life Chain, a courageous, peaceful witness to the sanctity of human life at all stages.

Prior to this, among several events and activities, IMPACT students assisted Kiwanis in offering Kiwanis Special Days, a day of fun for people with disabilities, and currently has resumed delivering meals to the homebound for the La Crosse County. So far, IMPACT students have delivered over 28,000 meals to the homebound of La Crosse County.