 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquinas Middle School holds 'Stuff The Bus' Food Drive to benefit WAFER

  • 0

Aquinas Middle School is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive. Over the years Aquinas has donated thousands of items to WAFER, becoming one of their largest local food drives. 

The donation days are as follows:

• Toiletries Tuesday (Toilet paper, paper towel, toothpaste, soap, etc.) 

• Wheaties Wednesday (Cereal, oatmeal, breakfast items) 

• Thankful Thursday (Thanksgiving related items, canned vegetables, stuffing, etc.) 

• Free For All Friday (Finish the week strong! Bring in any non-perishable food items and help.

“Stuff That Bus!” will take place Friday. Participating students will receive a ticket for each item they bring in and will be entered into daily prize drawings. On Friday there will be a drawing to determine which students get to be part of the WAFER delivery crew.

The public can drop off donations at the Cass Street entrance of Aquinas High School or have it delivered to the high school via Walmart.com or Amazon. They should just make sure to label it “Stuff The Bus” or middle school so it goes to the right place.

For more information contact AMS Principal Denise Ring at denise.ring@aquinasschools.org or (608) 784-0156.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How can restaurants attract and retain workers?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News