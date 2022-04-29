Aquinas students to compete in WSMA State Solo and Ensemble Festivals

Thousands of dedicated middle and high school student musicians from across the state are preparing for the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) State Solo & Ensemble Festivals.

Ten university campuses will host performances by more than 20,000 students, making this event one of the largest of its kind in the nation. UW-Milwaukee, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, Viterbo University and UW-Whitewater will hold festivals on April 30.

Aquinas High School students will compete on the Viterbo University campus in the Fine Arts Center and Nursing building.

Solo & Ensemble Festivals are scheduled for 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. All events are open to the public and free of charge.

In conjunction with the in-person festivals, WSMA also offered an alternative participation option through its Virtual State Festival, where students were able to submit video entries for adjudicator feedback.

“We are extremely proud to support Wisconsin students with access to both in-person and virtual programs like WSMA State Solo & Ensemble Festivals that contribute to a well-rounded education. The resilience through music education that the students have demonstrated this year is truly inspiring,” said WSMA Executive Director Laurie Fellenz.

Students must earn a “starred first” rating in Class A (which consists of the most difficult music) at a WSMA District Music Festival to qualify for WSMA State Music Festivals. The participants, in grades 6-12, can choose from a variety of instrumental and vocal solo and ensemble categories for their performances in district festivals throughout the state, including in-person festivals and the WSMA Virtual District Festival.

Over the past six months, WSMA has held over 140 such events, involving more participants than any other student activity.

