The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission on Friday, March 10, appointed an arbitrator to mediate contract negotiation disputes between the city of La Crosse and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 519, the union representing the city's Municipal Transit Utility workers.
The city and transit union are negotiating a three-year contract for bus operators and technicians.
Negotiations between the city and union are in "deadlock" according to the public notice issued Friday by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
The city declined to comment for this story.
"It would be nice to just sit across the table and hash this out," said Todd Strasser, driver and Local 519 president and business agent. "I wish the people across the table actually brought our needs to the common council."
Bus operators want a 4.5% raise per year during the three-year contract. The group held an informational picket in January outside of Grand River Station. The city's offer stands at 3%, Strasser said.
A Jan. 30 statement from Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city's offer to ATU Local 519 is consistent with offers to La Crosse's police and fire departments.
Strasser said the additional raise is needed to maintain staffing levels and retain new hires as the cost of living and competition from the private sector increases.
"We've got positions opened in our department that have been vacant for well over a year now. And we just lost another driver to detrition that just found a better position someplace else," Strasser said. "We're competing with a really strong (commercial drivers license) market right now that we just can't get drivers in the seat."
The city of La Crosse will receive $17 million over six years in Federal Transportation Agency funds earmarked for public transit through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the 2021 infrastructure bill.
The federal funds can be used for transit employee wages and benefits in La Crosse because the urbanized area population is less than 200,000 people. The city's Jan. 30 media release said COVID-era funds will be used for all operational expenses, including purchasing more buses.
Regular bus service continues through the negotiations. State law prohibits public sector unions, including ATU Local 519, from authorizing a strike.
Contract negotiations go to arbitration when management and the bargaining unit cannot arrive at a voluntary agreement and the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, the state agency charged with maintaining relations between worker and employers, declares an impasse.
The state commission forms a randomized pool of five arbitrators, who are not affiliated with the agency. Both parties strike potential arbitrators until one remains.
To resolve the impasse, the arbitrator will chose to make binding either the final offer from the city or the transit union.
The length of the arbitration process depends on the schedule of the arbitrator and parties, the time both parties request to prepare arguments, and the complexity of the issues, said James Daley, chairman of the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
La Crosse residents can file a petition with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission to schedule a public hearing to hear the arguments from city and union representatives and offer feedback.
Five city citizens must file a petition by Monday, March 20, for the arbitrator to hold a public hearing.
La Crosse transit workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 519 picket for a 4.5 percent wage increase. In the past two years, Municipal Transit Utility management pay increased by 14 percent.
Harrison Tremarello
After decades of declining power and influence, organized labor in the U.S. is making a comeback.
The COVID-19 pandemic has set off a number of shifts in the labor market that have given workers more power.
Labor participation rates fell sharply early in the pandemic and still have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The Great Resignation saw millions of workers leave their jobs in search of better pay or working conditions. With the labor market still tight, employers have struggled to recruit and retain employees.
In this context, workers have been organizing at rates not seen in decades. One of the most high-profile examples is the
union drive at Starbucks stores across the U.S. over the last year. Around 250 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize since the first Starbucks union formed in Buffalo, NY late in 2021. Employees at other major companies have also attempted unionization, including retail and factory workers at Apple and Amazon. And the trend extends to white collar industries like tech, academia, and media, where unionization has historically been limited.
According to the
National Labor Relations Board, 1,522 votes on unionization have taken place so far in 2022. This is the highest number of union elections since 2015 and an increase of more than 50% over 2021.
Union membership has sharply declined in recent decades
The recent uptick in unionization could begin to reverse a decades-long decline in union membership rates. The peak of union membership over the last 50 years was in 1979, when 24.1% of American workers were union members. That figure has since fallen by more than half, with only 10.3% of workers in a union as of 2021. In raw numbers, there are nearly 7 million fewer union members in the U.S. now than there were in the late 1970s.
Recent trends in unionization are significant to bother workers and employers. Unionization and collective bargaining materially affect the compensation and working conditions that workers experience, for better or for worse. In turn, these factors can affect employers’ ability to staff their businesses and the overhead costs they must pay to operate.
The difference between union and nonunion wages has also declined
Compensation is one of the most notable differences between unionized and non-unionized workers, as unions are often able to negotiate for higher wages. And as unions’ influence has declined over time, so too has the gap in compensation between union and non-union employee wages. At the height of unionization in the late 1970s and early 1980s, union members made over 30% more per hour than their non-union counterparts. Today, union members continue to earn more than non-union workers, but the gap between the two is just 11%.
The new growth in union membership is unlikely to return the U.S. to historic levels of unionization, and union representation will continue to be stronger in some industries than others. Certain sectors of the economy have significantly higher rates of union membership than others, including transportation, utilities, public administration, and education. At the highest end, some industries have union membership rates greater than 50%.
The data used in this analysis is from
Unionstats.com . Researchers at Smartest Dollar calculated the union membership rate for 247 industries, ranking them from highest to lowest. In the event of a tie, the industry with the greater union coverage rate was ranked higher.
Here are the most unionized industries.
15. Administration of economic programs and space research
Union membership rate: 25.0% Union coverage rate: 28.1% Total union membership: 138,656 Total union coverage: 156,072 Sector: Public Administration
14. Pulp, paper, and paperboard mills
Union membership rate: 25.1% Union coverage rate: 26.1% Total union membership: 47,959 Total union coverage: 49,928 Sector: Nondurable Goods Manufacturing
13. Administration of environmental quality and housing programs
Union membership rate: 25.2% Union coverage rate: 28.8% Total union membership: 76,932 Total union coverage: 88,138 Sector: Public Administration
12. Natural gas distribution
Union membership rate: 25.6% Union coverage rate: 25.6% Total union membership: 29,094 Total union coverage: 29,094 Sector: Utilities
11. Administration of human resource programs
Union membership rate: 26.2% Union coverage rate: 29.5% Total union membership: 332,403 Total union coverage: 373,761 Sector: Public Administration
10. Sewage treatment facilities
Union membership rate: 26.4% Union coverage rate: 28.0% Total union membership: 30,428 Total union coverage: 32,259 Sector: Utilities
9. Public finance activities
Union membership rate: 27.2% Union coverage rate: 33.0% Total union membership: 90,118 Total union coverage: 109,429 Sector: Public Administration
8. Foundries
Union membership rate: 29.5% Union coverage rate: 29.5% Total union membership: 15,053 Total union coverage: 15,053 Sector: Durable Goods Manufacturing
7. Air transportation
Union membership rate: 38.4% Union coverage rate: 40.2% Total union membership: 231,414 Total union coverage: 242,337 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
6. Elementary and secondary schools
Union membership rate: 39.1% Union coverage rate: 43.6% Total union membership: 3,457,197 Total union coverage: 3,862,835 Sector: Educational Services
5. Justice, public order, and safety activities
Union membership rate: 40.9% Union coverage rate: 43.2% Total union membership: 1,093,245 Total union coverage: 1,153,724 Sector: Public Administration
4. Bus service and urban transit
Union membership rate: 42.5% Union coverage rate: 43.5% Total union membership: 190,016 Total union coverage: 194,251 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
3. Rail transportation
Union membership rate: 54.0% Union coverage rate: 56.8% Total union membership: 107,632 Total union coverage: 113,299 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
2. Postal Service
Union membership rate: 58.8% Union coverage rate: 64.1% Total union membership: 369,623 Total union coverage: 403,417 Sector: Transportation & Warehousing
1. Labor unions
Union membership rate: 65.0% Union coverage rate: 67.0% Total union membership: 52,163 Total union coverage: 53,821 Sector: Other Services, Exc. Public Admin.
A growing portion of Americans has cheered on union efforts over the last decade, even while organized labor activity and membership have declined. But could growing positive sentiment coupled with a surge in labor organizing this past year signal the start of a labor revival of sorts?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Labor Relations Board and Gallup to investigate the relationship between union activity and union approval rates. The data collected spanned the years of 2008-2021 and gave insights into more than 300,000 unfair labor practice complaints and unionization requests.
There's been no shortage of headlines surrounding new unionizing efforts at major corporations in the last year. And filing data from the NLRB shows petitions by workers for union elections rose roughly 6% from 2020-2021, a signal that employees of more workplaces are interested in forming new unions or joining established ones. The board also received about 3% more complaints filed by employees in established unions and their employers than in previous years. Unfair Labor Practice complaints tend to be filed when workers allege an employer is violating labor law.
A combination of "unbridled corporate power" that's been building over the last 40 years—plus the support shown for workers in mostly low-wage positions who were hailed as "essential" and "frontline heroes" during the pandemic—galvanized workers to petition for unions in their workplaces, labor sociologist at CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies Ruth Milkman told Stacker.
"When people heard the word 'union' they [previously] thought, 'Well this was something that made sense during the Great Depression," Milkman said. "Nobody thinks that today, and especially since 2008 when we saw companies get bailed out and ordinary people suffer."
The sympathy is evident in Gallup's tracking of Americans' approval of unions, which hit a roughly six-decade high this year: 71% of Americans said they approve of unions in 2022—a significant increase compared with the record low 48% approval rating among Americans recorded in 2009. Today,
just 10% of workers belong to a union in both the private and public sectors. Typically, those workers see nearly 20% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts, according to 2021 Census Bureau data.
"Unions have been beaten up for 30-40 years now, so it's hard for them to get up and fight again after that," Milkman said. What's missing is legislation to shore up workers' rights, Milkman told Stacker. The CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies recently
published a report that found "the new organizing of the past year has not been of sufficient scale to make a difference in the overall picture."
Legislation has been proposed in recent years, including the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which proponents argue would be a step toward leveling the playing field with employers. The PRO Act would create real penalties for employers who violate workers' rights under the
National Labor Relations Act, make it unlawful to replace striking workers permanently, and bring union election procedures up to modern standards, among a multitude of other amendments to the NLRA.
The largest business lobbying groups and Republican politicians
have opposed legislation that would bolster the strength of organized labor, and the subject is a highly partisan one today, with 90% of Democrats supportive of unions compared with just 47% of Republicans, according to Gallup. You may also like: 30 celebs you didn't know were Ivy Leaguers
Union drives are decreasing while approval skyrockets
Petitions for union elections at U.S. workplaces fell by nearly 53% from their peak during the Great Recession. However, union activity so far in 2022 suggests the uptick in 2021 could become a trend. The NLRB, whose fiscal year begins and ends in October like other federal agencies, found that it
took only eight months this fiscal year for union election petitions filed with the agency to eclipse 2021 levels.
"The NLRB is processing the most cases it has seen in years with the lowest staffing levels in the past six decades," NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a statement this summer.
And while public sentiment about essential workers may have helped spur a spike in organizing to begin the 2020s, sentiment about unions has thus far proven detached from union organizing activity in recent history and might not foretell an increase in organizing.
Nearly
1 in 3 workers by the mid-19th century was represented by a trade union. But a significant decline in union membership by the turn of the century prompted one Harvard economist to write that "if they were an animal or plant, private sector unions would fall on the endangered species list of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."
Just 9 states have seen an increase in union drives and unfair labor practice complaints since 2009
Workers in Nevada, South Carolina, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Oregon, Delaware, North Dakota, and Vermont saw a slight uptick in organized labor activity as evidenced by the volume of petitions for representation and complaints filed in each state since 2009.
The percent of successful union drives is steadily climbing
The portion of elections for which workers filed petitions and which ultimately resulted in a union being successfully formed rose slightly between 2009-2021. A union drive typically begins with workers talking amongst themselves about working conditions and gathering support before petitioning the NLRB for an election. A simple majority of "yes" votes among eligible workers results in the NLRB granting union certification.
But workers face an uphill battle as companies pour capital into beating back employees' attempts to unionize and collectively bargain for their first contracts—sometimes in ways the NLRB has found to be a violation of labor law.
An NLRB judge found Starbucks
illegally fired one of its employees in Michigan for engaging in union activism—an act protected for workers under the NLRA. The agency has also found video game publisher Activision Blizzard withheld raises from workers as retaliation against union activity. Unionizing Amazon workers in New York's Staten Island were suspended by the retail giant for collectively walking off of a worksite after a fire during work hours.
You may also like: States where food stamps are used the most
