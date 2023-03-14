The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission on Friday, March 10, appointed an arbitrator to mediate contract negotiation disputes between the city of La Crosse and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 519, the union representing the city's Municipal Transit Utility workers.

The city and transit union are negotiating a three-year contract for bus operators and technicians.

Negotiations between the city and union are in "deadlock" according to the public notice issued Friday by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

The city declined to comment for this story.

"It would be nice to just sit across the table and hash this out," said Todd Strasser, driver and Local 519 president and business agent. "I wish the people across the table actually brought our needs to the common council."

Bus operators want a 4.5% raise per year during the three-year contract. The group held an informational picket in January outside of Grand River Station. The city's offer stands at 3%, Strasser said.

A Jan. 30 statement from Mayor Mitch Reynolds said the city's offer to ATU Local 519 is consistent with offers to La Crosse's police and fire departments.

Strasser said the additional raise is needed to maintain staffing levels and retain new hires as the cost of living and competition from the private sector increases.

"We've got positions opened in our department that have been vacant for well over a year now. And we just lost another driver to detrition that just found a better position someplace else," Strasser said. "We're competing with a really strong (commercial drivers license) market right now that we just can't get drivers in the seat."

The city of La Crosse will receive $17 million over six years in Federal Transportation Agency funds earmarked for public transit through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the 2021 infrastructure bill.

The federal funds can be used for transit employee wages and benefits in La Crosse because the urbanized area population is less than 200,000 people. The city's Jan. 30 media release said COVID-era funds will be used for all operational expenses, including purchasing more buses.

Regular bus service continues through the negotiations. State law prohibits public sector unions, including ATU Local 519, from authorizing a strike.

Contract negotiations go to arbitration when management and the bargaining unit cannot arrive at a voluntary agreement and the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, the state agency charged with maintaining relations between worker and employers, declares an impasse.

The state commission forms a randomized pool of five arbitrators, who are not affiliated with the agency. Both parties strike potential arbitrators until one remains.

To resolve the impasse, the arbitrator will chose to make binding either the final offer from the city or the transit union.

The length of the arbitration process depends on the schedule of the arbitrator and parties, the time both parties request to prepare arguments, and the complexity of the issues, said James Daley, chairman of the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.

La Crosse residents can file a petition with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission to schedule a public hearing to hear the arguments from city and union representatives and offer feedback.

Five city citizens must file a petition by Monday, March 20, for the arbitrator to hold a public hearing.

