Mark Misch, a veteran of the dairy industry for the past 45 years who grew up on a farm in Arcadia, will give a talk about the journey of milk from the cow utter to the refrigerator at the South Side Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Misch will discuss the process of turning milk into yogurt, ice cream, cheese and other dairy products, and will touch on the day in the life of the cow and the farmer. He’ll also discuss dairy food production and environmental safety.
The talk, which is free, will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
