Arcadia fire chief reported missing

The Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief has been reported missing.

Jeffrey P. Halvorson, 53, of Arcadia has been missing for two and a half days, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office announced in a release Saturday early afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Halvorson was last seen driving a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a steel cargo rack. The truck has Wisconsin license plates, number NG1855. Foul play is not suspected.

The missing person report is currently under investigation with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Fire Departments, Buffalo County Fire Departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service helicopter.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 715-538-2311.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.