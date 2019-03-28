ARCADIA — The city of Arcadia was awarded $4.3 million Thursday in federal aid to help prevent flooding in commercial areas.
The grant, announced by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, also is earmarked to improve infrastructure for stormwater management.
In his announcement, Ross said the project is expected to retain 105 jobs and generate $4 million in private investment.
“The Trump Administration is continually implementing ways to prevent economic distress in the wake of natural disasters,” he said.“These improvements will help Arcadia fortify itself against flooding and build resilience for the city’s thriving industry, including its extensive manufacturing economy.”
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind was quoted in the announcement saying: “Wisconsinites are strong, but the damage done by repetitive flooding takes a toll on local businesses and Wisconsin families. This grant from the Department of Commerce will give Arcadia’s stor water management system the updates it needs to protect the city from flood damage, and give economic security to workers and businesses along the Trempealeau River.”
This city has faced numerous flooding problems from the Trempealeau River, damaging businesses and homes.
The project includes upgrades to stormwater lift stations and will make the area a more reliable home to the large number of businesses and employers it serves.
The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission. EDA funds the Mississippi Regional Planning Commission to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
