Arcadia High School Class of 2022

Arcadia High School will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class of 2022 graduates are Luis Aguilar, Alexander Aguilar Aguilar, Celeste Aguilar Ortiz, Jovanni Aguilar Rojas, Geovanni Aguilar Sandoval, Litzabeth Alejo Xhacu, Morgan Rosella Baier, Ashton Bautch, Courtney Bjorge, Trev Bjorge, Easton Blaschko, Jacob Bremer, Joshua Bremer, Logan Bremer, Loany Chavez Aquino, Daniel Cortez, Brayden Crebo, Kevin Cruz, Giorgianni Diaz, Ana Liza Diaz Ubaldo, Taylor Ely, Marco Escobedo Talavera, Antonio Garcia Arano, Kylie Goetting, Erick Mauro Gomez, Richard Gomez Meza, Montgomery Hadley, Daric Haines, Jenna Hawley, Daniel Hernandez, Itzel Hernandez, Yahir Hernandez, Lleymi Hernandez Garcia, Almaflor Hernandez Rojas, Betsy Hernandez Sandoval, Diana Edith Hernandez- Garcia.
Brijida Herrera, Catherine Hurlburt, Sidney Jensen- Schaffner, Luis Jimenez, Jonathon Juan Dominguez, Imari Klein, Rachel Knudsen, Damian Korpal, Koldyn Korpal, Maggie Kujak, Jose Landeros, Jorge Lorenzo, Hannah Maciosek, Nathan Marticorena, Gage McGuire, Jose Jesus Monroy Ramirez, Brian Montalvo, Selsena Neitzel, Joseph Nelson, Fortino Nunez Zapata, Edwin Olmos, High Onstad, Yuri Ortiz Reyes, Cesar Ortiz Villalobos, Cathering Pehler- Ziegeweid, Max Perez-Lopez, Ricardo Perez-Lopez, Brett Rebhahn, Sky Reit, Jario Rivera Arias, Juan Daniel Rodriguez, Rocio Ruiz, Christopher Sanchez Badillo, Bryan Sanchez Rodriguez, Alex Sandoval, Marvin Sandoval Bautista, Nadia Sandoval Sandoval, Montana Santillan-Hanson, Miguel Sepulvida, Kyana Servais, Brooke Slaby, Quenton Smith.
Ryan Sokup, Jaidyn Suchla, Kiana Suchla, Victoria Tempski, Drew Teske, Jenna Thomas, Hallie Tulip, Christopher Tuma, Kaden Updike, Vladimir Valdovinos, Michael Vasquez Sandoval, Adal Vazquez, Jose Luis Verde Martinez, Mackenzie Wolfe, John (Jack) Ziegeweid, Lidia Sarahi Zuniga Hernandez.
IN PHOTOS: Ashley for the Arts 2021
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, August 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
The music group "Little Big Town" performs for a huge crowd during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
The moon provides a beautiful backdrop as the music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
One of many beautiful photos on display during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
A beautiful moon rises as the entertainment continues late into the night August 14th at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, August 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
The sun sets while the music group "Barenaked Ladies" performs on August 14th, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Logan Froiseth poses next to one of many beautiful photos on display at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event.
Want to submit your own photo for consideration for Photo of the Day?
U pload your submission, along with a with caption and your contact information, at go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos.
Craig Johnson
The music group "Barenaked Ladies" performs on August 14, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Stumpy's Concessions workers are all smiles as they make food for those in attendance on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Corey Wise waves to the fans in the crowd prior to his music performance at Ashley for the Arts 2021.
Craig Johnson
Ashley for the Arts 2021 was enjoyed by many as the weather provided a very pleasant environment for the event this weekend. Pictured from left to right...Chris Babler, Ron Theis, and Judy Theis.
Craig Johnson
Fun in the sun at Ashley for the Arts 2021
From left to right...Valerie Sass, Tammy Berg, Karen Ziegler, and Shelly Klinkenberg from Blair, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Corey Wise entertains the music fans on August 14th, 2021, at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
Memorial Park, Arcadia, Wisconsin
Craig Johnson
The music group Little Big Town performs on Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
Big stars, big crowds in Arcadia
Kip Moore performs live on stage Friday, Aug. 13, during the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Ashley for the Arts wrapped up Saturday night with mainstage performers including Switchfoot, Barenaked Ladies and Little Big Town.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Barenaked Ladies bassist Jim Creeggan performs on Saturday as part of Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
"Barenaked Ladies" performs on Saturday, Aug. 14, as part of the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wis.
Craig Johnson, for the Daily News
"Stumpy's Concessions" were plenty busy making food for those in attendance on Friday, Aug. 13, at the 2021 Ashley for the Arts event in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
Craig Johnson
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
The music group "Little Big Town" performs on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, during Ashley for the Arts.
Craig Johnson
