Arcadia High School Class of 2022

Arcadia High School will hold commencement ceremonies on Friday at 7 p.m. 

Class of 2022 graduates are Luis Aguilar, Alexander Aguilar Aguilar, Celeste Aguilar Ortiz, Jovanni Aguilar Rojas, Geovanni Aguilar Sandoval, Litzabeth Alejo Xhacu, Morgan Rosella Baier, Ashton Bautch, Courtney Bjorge, Trev Bjorge, Easton Blaschko, Jacob Bremer, Joshua Bremer, Logan Bremer, Loany Chavez Aquino, Daniel Cortez, Brayden Crebo, Kevin Cruz, Giorgianni Diaz, Ana Liza Diaz Ubaldo, Taylor Ely, Marco Escobedo Talavera, Antonio Garcia Arano, Kylie Goetting, Erick Mauro Gomez, Richard Gomez Meza, Montgomery Hadley, Daric Haines, Jenna Hawley, Daniel Hernandez, Itzel Hernandez, Yahir Hernandez, Lleymi Hernandez Garcia, Almaflor Hernandez Rojas, Betsy Hernandez Sandoval, Diana Edith Hernandez- Garcia.

Brijida Herrera, Catherine Hurlburt, Sidney Jensen- Schaffner, Luis Jimenez, Jonathon Juan Dominguez, Imari Klein, Rachel Knudsen, Damian Korpal, Koldyn Korpal, Maggie Kujak, Jose Landeros, Jorge Lorenzo, Hannah Maciosek, Nathan Marticorena, Gage McGuire, Jose Jesus Monroy Ramirez, Brian Montalvo, Selsena Neitzel, Joseph Nelson, Fortino Nunez Zapata, Edwin Olmos, High Onstad, Yuri Ortiz Reyes, Cesar Ortiz Villalobos, Cathering Pehler- Ziegeweid, Max Perez-Lopez, Ricardo Perez-Lopez, Brett Rebhahn, Sky Reit, Jario Rivera Arias, Juan Daniel Rodriguez, Rocio Ruiz, Christopher Sanchez Badillo, Bryan Sanchez Rodriguez, Alex Sandoval, Marvin Sandoval Bautista, Nadia Sandoval Sandoval, Montana Santillan-Hanson, Miguel Sepulvida, Kyana Servais, Brooke Slaby, Quenton Smith.

Ryan Sokup, Jaidyn Suchla, Kiana Suchla, Victoria Tempski, Drew Teske, Jenna Thomas, Hallie Tulip, Christopher Tuma, Kaden Updike, Vladimir Valdovinos, Michael Vasquez Sandoval, Adal Vazquez, Jose Luis Verde Martinez, Mackenzie Wolfe, John (Jack) Ziegeweid, Lidia Sarahi Zuniga Hernandez.

