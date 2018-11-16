TOWN OF ARCADIA -- An Arcadia man died Wednesday after falling from a tree stand in Trempealeau County.
A search for John P. Simerson, 48, was initiated after he didn’t return home from archery hunting that evening.
He was found in the woods near N23277 Kiukwoski Lane, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't know of many hunters who do not know of someone who has fallen from a tree stand. Many of the people who do fall never report it, even though injuries were received from the incident. This has happened year after year, and nothing has changed to stop these deaths and or very serious injuries. Maybe it's time to make the practice illegal. Or at least look at how it can be made safer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.