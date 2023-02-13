The Wisconsin Archery Alliance hosted the state indoor tournament over the weekend at the Amie L. Mathy Center on the Viterbo University campus, bringing the annual competition to La Crosse for the first time.

"We have all ranges here, and archery is a lifelong sport," said Beth Button, whose husband, daughter and son were shooting in and helping organize the event.

Out of the more than 230 archers registered for the shoot, 71 were 17 years old or younger. More than 20 children aged 11 and under participated, shooting at closer targets. Nine shooters over the age of 70 were scheduled to shoot on Saturday.

Fond du Lac area archer Olivia Griswold made her third appearance at the state tournament, but was competing as an adult for the first time in a category that ranges from 18 to 49 years old.

Griswold looked forward to "shooting better, having a better mindset" after her first shoot on Saturday. "I got my jitters out," she said. "I can always go back tomorrow."

The lineups included those picking up the sport for the first time and seasoned professionals who scored high two weeks ago at the Vegas Shoot, the largest indoor archery shoot in the world. Professional archers need to meet certain scoring requirements to stay in the pro class.

Korie Ratelle, from the De Pere area, made her first shot in a state tournament, after her boyfriend introduced her to bowhunting in the last year. The camaraderie with the archers in her scoring group provided a calming environment, the rookie said.

"We all got along really well," said Ratelle. "For the first time it's pretty fun once you get over your nerves."

Nine professionals from Wisconsin competed during the tournament and met with youth archers Saturday afternoon to sign autographs and to participate in "novel" and "lighthearted" challenges, said Jeff Button, professional archer and the WAA pro representative.

"It gives them something fun and novel to do," said Jeff Button. "Just to let them know the pros are normal people too."

In addition to age, gender and professional status, archers are classified by their equipment and shooting style. The National Field Archery Association, the WAA parent organization, lists 10 different bow classes broken down by factors including the type of bow, whether the bow has sights or a stabilizer, and finger placement.

For some, the draw of the state tournament was the opportunity to spend time with family and friends.

"It's fun. You meet new friends, get to hang out with people," said Jennifer Thompson, a Hudson resident who picked up archery six years ago after her daughter started. "You get to try and improve your score each time and get better at something."

Including Thompson, five of the seven in the household are archers. In addition to the "family fun," Thompson said the focus required by the sport helps her son with special needs in school and at home.

The WAA held the tournament in Wisconsin Rapids schools for over 25 years, but moved the tournament to La Crosse after organizers with the school district retired, said Jon Powell, WAA vice president. Powell noted that while La Crosse is in a less central location in the state, he hopes visiting competitors can take advantage of the city's restaurants and other recreational activities.

Visiting archers, some seeing La Crosse and the Coulee Region for the first time, cited spending time downtown and on the bluffs as a highlight of the trip.

"As a La Crosse archer it's nice not to travel," said Edward Ludwig, president of the local Blackhawk Archery club.

Ludwig, who started archery in the 1960s, noted that the Mathy auditorium had good lighting and that the Viterbo students were helpful in setting up the event.

"The university has been very accommodating," Ludwig said. "The future's bright for having it here in the future."