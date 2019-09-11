The La Crosse Center Board of Directors were shown a virtual preview on Tuesday of what the facility will look like after the renovation is complete.
That same sneak preview will be available to the public during a meeting, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3, during a multimedia presentation.
The presentation will consist of a virtual tour that ISG architect Kevin Bills said will be a “step up” from Tuesday’s presentation to the board, with higher resolution artist renderings of the new downtown center.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.