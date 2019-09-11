{{featured_button_text}}
La Crosse Center entrance hall looking east

An artist's rendering of the La Crosse Center entrance hall, looking east, taken from a virtual tour of the new facility offered by ISG. 

The La Crosse Center Board of Directors were shown a virtual preview on Tuesday of what the facility will look like after the renovation is complete.

That same sneak preview will be available to the public during a meeting, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3, during a multimedia presentation.

The presentation will consist of a virtual tour that ISG architect Kevin Bills said will be a “step up” from Tuesday’s presentation to the board, with higher resolution artist renderings of the new downtown center.

ISG aims to obtain design development approval, with a cost estimate review, from the center’s board of directors by the beginning of October, prior to the public information meeting.

La Crosse Center Rooftop Terrace Facing Riverside Park

An artist's rendering of the La Crosse Center rooftop terrace, facing Riverside Park, taken from a virtual tour of the new facility offered by ISG. 

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

