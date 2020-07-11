Area arts groups receive aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several western Wisconsin arts organizations will receive funding to assist with challenges caused by the coronavirus.

The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse will receive $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act.

Viterbo University will receive $8,000 from Arts Midwest CARES Act funding.

The Wisconsin Arts Board will distribute $2,000 each to the La Chamber Chorale, and Artists and Friends, Viroqua.

And the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association will receive $5,000.

According to a survey of Wisconsin arts groups, 456 respondents have reported a total financial impact of nearly $5 million from coronavirus closures.

That does not include the financial impact on individual artists, gig economy workers or for-profit creative businesses, such as graphic design firms, music stores, dance studios and art supply stores.

Wisconsin’s results from an Americans for the Arts study of nonprofits show:

95% of organizations have canceled events.

Staffing changes include 1,421 laid off; 878 furloughed; 144 vacant positions left unfilled.

93% of organizations expect the overall financial impact of COVID-19 to be severe on their organization.

61% of organizations will need to make either temporary or permanent reductions in staff.

67% of organizations have modified their operating status.

81% percent of organizations have participated in COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

60% are confident that their organizations will survive the impact of COVID-19. The biggest concern is the uncertain timetable for allowing large crowds to gather again.

