Area hospitals nearing capacity as COVID cases, related hospitalizations rise

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported no open ICU beds in Western Wisconsin as of Friday, and area medical facilities confirm they are feeling the strain of rising coronavirus case rates.

Following a drop in infections statewide in October, cases have been on an upward trajectory, with a seven day average of over 3,800 cases as of Dec. 4, with a dip to around 3,200 per day as of Dec. 9. Disease activity is still rated as very high at the state and La Crosse County level, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showing a growing trajectory in hospitalizations for the two week period ending Dec. 7, though the Western region had no significant change.

During a briefing Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers warned of hospitals reaching capacity, stating, "If you think this doesn’t impact you, you’d be wrong. We can’t just let our hospitals go into crisis mode."

DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake shared Wisconsin has requested medical reserve teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid with packed hospitals and long term care facilities, with around 100 people from FEMA, broken into five teams, anticipated to be ready to assist with facilities most in need in the coming weeks. DHS has since fall been sending nursing staff to hospitals to aid hospitals which are short staffed and seeing large patient numbers.

"The state and the federal government have perked up their ears, and I think they're looking at getting us resources that will help some of this capacity issue, which really we're grateful for, says Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber. Gundersen will likely utilize government assistance, while a Mayo Clinic Health System representative said it is not seeking such at this time.

"We continue to work with our community partners to identify short and long-term sustainable solutions for the myriad of factors that are creating capacity issues not only in hospitals but other care facilities," Mayo stated.

Rathgaber told the Tribune Gundersen is "challenged every day to make sure that we have enough beds. Thankfully, with juggling every day we make it but it is an added stressor."

While bed capacity fluctuates on a daily basis, Rathgaber says usage averages 80% to 90%, which includes adult, pediatric and infant ICU patients.

"There's a tiny bit of capacity, but that's what we worry about," Rathgaber adds, noting around 45-50 beds are being occupied by nursing home residents who can't be discharged due to lack of space or staffing at area nursing homes. Gundersen for around a month received state assistance to help with these patients, but being unable to transfer them after their care is completed is a "block in the chain," leaving the hospital unable to open beds for incoming acute care patients, whether they are suffering from COVID or other illness.

Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System report around 20% of their current patient population is COVID patients, and the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports as of Friday 67 COVID patients being hospitalized in Western Region, including 11 in the ICU. Statewide, those numbers were 1,634 and 436, respectively.

A Mayo representative confirmed facilities have been "operating at or near capacity for months," with an increase in COVID patients over the past week. Mayo's Rochester hospital is treating around 100 COVID patients per day, while across Mayo's southwest Wisconsin hospitals, which include La Crosse, the average is 12 per day. The rate of hospitalization for unvaccinated COVID ICU patients is 5-6 times higher than the fully inoculated.

Like at Gundersen, Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo reports the number of hospital beds available ebbs and flows daily, and in peak times Mayo may need to pause taking in overflow patients from non-Mayo hospitals which can't accommodate every patient that comes in. Rathgaber says Gundersen also scales back on admitting outside patients when capacity is severely limited. Gundersen patients may also be taken to critical care access hospitals in the system.

"If the hospital gets too full, we may not be able to accept people from other outlying sites anymore, which really is hard from a patient care perspective for some of those rural areas if they need to get people care that they need," Morcombe said.

Tomah Health CNO Tracy Myhre says the facility is having challenges finding available ICU beds for patients, as the critical access hospital provides emergency and urgent care but does not have an ICU unit.

"When we have patients who require ICU level of care, we look to tertiary centers throughout the state to take those patients. We have seen an increase in patients that are requiring ICU care and are having a difficult time finding ICU beds," Myhre says. "But we are adapting to the situation."

Myhre, who also serves as incident commander of Tomah Health’s pandemic Emergency Response team, notes patients are facing longer wait times and being transferred further away than normal due to the situation.

Both rising COVID rates and an influx in patients who delayed care, and in turn have seen progression in their ailments, are factors in hospital capacity.

"People who are coming in are more acutely ill, which then requires more hospitalization," Myhre says.

Patients urged to continue seeking care

Mayo and Gundersen stress individuals who need medical assistance should not delay making an appointment or coming in due to hospital capacity strain. Mayo has not yet needed to defer any elective procedures, Morcombe says, though Gundersen has had to delay a limited number.

"We're not to the point where we can't care for everybody, but it is a challenge. Day in and day out is a battle, a battle that we usually win," Rathgaber says. "We do ask the community to be patient as we try to work through these different issues."

Gundersen, Rathgaber says, has had to closely manage the number of non-urgent procedures taken on and "hold back a little bit." Procedures still being done but at lesser numbers for those who would require post-operation hospital stays during high capacity times.

Earlier in the pandemic, Mayo, Gundersen and other facilities state and nationwide began limiting non-crucial procedures due to safety precautions and limited PPE, which caused the conditions of some patients to worsen.

"We are doing everything we can not to repeat that. ... We're working very hard not to do that because the non-COVID care is important, and people need to understand that they should not stay home if they're having problems," Rathgaber says. "Come to see us -- we're safe, we're open, we're available and we'll take care of them. Yes, we're busy and we we worry about capacity, but that can't be translated to patients staying home when they need our help."

Vaccination, precautions essential

Rathgaber says it "is clear that the vaccine has a direct effect on our ICU," with COVID patients needing longer stays in the hospital and more intensive care. This creates longer waits in the ER, which is "distressing to our staff and our patients. We're doing the best we can keep that moving. But it all backs up at the end of the day. Those are the challenges that our our staff are dealing with in multiple areas, day in and day out."

While it is true the delta variant has led to increased breakthrough COVID infections, cases and, especially, hospitalization and death rates, are far lower in those who have completed their vaccine series. Per DHS, in October infections among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Wisconsin residents were at a rate of 2,255.1 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 132 per 100,000 and deaths 27.3 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 456.4 per 100,000; 12.2 per 100,000; and 1.8 per 100,000, respectively.

Rathgaber says while vaccines are not a perfect solution, they are the most powerful tool we have at this time, especially in the face of variants. Morcombe stresses all qualifying individuals should get their third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or second dose of Johnson and Johnson, to increase their levels of protection, in addition to masking and distancing in public areas.

"We're in a stage where we need to do everything we can to remain healthy to preserve the capacity of health care systems, to care for everybody," Rathgaber says. "People need to understand that their choices are affecting the healthcare system that they may ultimately need. Vaccination will help us continue to be able to serve everybody. ... When we bump up against these capacity issues, it becomes distressing for everyone -- for a patients who are looking for a bed, patients who are waiting in the E.R., patients sometimes we can't even take, and our staff who really remaining dedicated to caring for the patients -- they want to take care of everybody."

Some 20 months into the pandemic, health care staff — from nurses to infection control to environmental services — are burning out, and Gundersen, Mayo and Tomah Health remind community members vaccination will help with relieving the burden on our frontline and behind the scenes hospital workers.

"I'm grateful for our our super hard working folks who are dedicated to making sure that we have the ability to care for all of our patients, with COVID or not," Rathgaber says. "They get up every day and they come in and they battle all over again. And they just want everybody to be using every (disease prevention) tool. They have to help them be able to continue to do their jobs. It's their passion, it's their career, but it would be nice to get all the help that we could get."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

