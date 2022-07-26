 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area hospitals rated high performing by U.S. News and World Report

Four Southwest Wisconsin hospitals received high performance rankings in at least one category of the new U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" list.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse was given high performance scores for colon cancer surgery; aortic valve surgery; heart failure treatment; kidney failure treatment; stroke treatment, and hip fracture treatment. 

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse earned the high performance rank in heart failure treatment; kidney failure treatment; hip fracture treatment; COPD treatment, and pneumonia care.

Tomah Memorial Hospital and Vernon Memorial were both rated highly for high fracture treatment. 

U.S. News & World Report ranked Mayo Clinic Rochester as the "Best Hospital" in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year.

