Area hospitals rated high performing by U.S. News and World Report

Four Southwest Wisconsin hospitals received high performance rankings in at least one category of the new U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals" list.

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse was given high performance scores for colon cancer surgery; aortic valve surgery; heart failure treatment; kidney failure treatment; stroke treatment, and hip fracture treatment.

Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse earned the high performance rank in heart failure treatment; kidney failure treatment; hip fracture treatment; COPD treatment, and pneumonia care.

Tomah Memorial Hospital and Vernon Memorial were both rated highly for high fracture treatment.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Mayo Clinic Rochester as the "Best Hospital" in the U.S. for the seventh consecutive year.