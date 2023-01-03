Area legislators issue statements as new session begins

Area legislators issued statements Tuesday after they were sworn into office to begin a new legislative session in Madison.

State Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska): “What unites us is greater than what divides us. We must come together to provide for our working families and move Wisconsin forward.

“I look forward to working hand-in-hand with my colleagues this session to find bipartisan solutions and deliver results for the people of this great state.”

Rep. Steve Doyle (D-94th): “It is an honor to have received the confidence of my community and be reelected to represent this district. I’m excited to get to work on day one on the issues our community cares about. I will continue to prioritize school funding, road repair, clean water, and a middle class tax cut.

"A recent national survey by NPR showed that more than 70% of Americans want their politicians to work together to accomplish positive change. Our constituents, our community members, our friends and neighbors are asking for our help. They are asking us to work together to get things done for them. I’m excited to get to work and do just that. Session starts now.”

